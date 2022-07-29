Inveraray Highland Games in pictures

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The sun shone, the crowds and competitors flocked to Inveraray, all making 2022’s Highland Games a resounding success.

Around 4,250-plus people attended the return of the gathering last Tuesday in the grounds of Inveraray Castle, home of the Dukes of Argyll, chiefs of the Clan Campbell. People came from across Scotland and the UK to compete and watch; from Europe and America, and as far away as Costa Rica and Abu Dhabi.

‘We have not been disappointed,’ Deanne Hagan, games secretary said last week. ‘After a break of three years we did worry about people not coming back but they certainly did; they were ready to come out and enjoy themselves.

‘As always we want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors and especially to our volunteers who help to create the games.’

The chieftain of the games this year was Commodore R J Anstey OBE ADC MA, Naval Base Commander Clyde who is also the Senior Naval Officer Scotland and Northern Ireland. He was accompanied by his wife Caroline and Lt Cmdr Peter Gow, who comes from Dunoon. They are seen here with Ian Campbell, sponsors’ tent convener.

JS T 30 Inveraray 1

Isla Binnie, Sarah McFadzean, Shannon and Erin Binnie travelled from Kintyre to compete in the games. JS T 30 Inveraray 2

Oban High School Pipe Band members Cameron MacPhail, Innes Munro, Logie and Archie Johnston were competing in solo piping competitions. JS T 30 Inveraray 3

Judith McGregor, left, with Louise MacPhail owner of Kilmartin Glen Spirits with partner Greig. The MacPhail family have roots in Kilmartin for more than a century. The samples of their Kilmartin Gin were well received. JS T 30 Inveraray 4

 Chrystal and Rory MacKinlay’s Chrystal’s Shortbread, Argyll, is a family recipe that has become a market leader in Scotland. JS T 30 Inveraray 5

 Syed Hussain, Keith Brownlie, Jack Crombie and Isabelle Kent of Balfour Beatty, one of this year’s sponsors of the games. JS T 30 Inveraray 6

The Clan Campbell Society of Germany always attends Inveraray Games and all the members were glad to back after the break for lock down. JS T 30 Inveraray 7

Five-year-old Gavin Whitmer from California was on holiday visiting family in Toward and got to learn all about artillery from Sgt Jim Gould of 207 (City of Glasgow) Battery, an Army Reserve sub-unit, part of 105th Regiment Royal Artillery. Battalion members were part of the Army display stance at the games. JS T 30 Inveraray 8

The armed forces were out in strength at the games, with all three branches having large displays and recruiting stands. Corporals Robbie Grant and Matthew Graham from the RAF. JS T 30 Inveraray 9

It wouldn’t be Inveraray Games without The George Hotel. The Royal Burgh’s famous hostelry is one of the event’s main sponsors and the team were hard at work serving food and drink. Owner Kris Clark, centre, seen here with Eric Lionnet and Gaudio Poggi. JS T 30 Inveraray 10

Ambulance crew Kelly Hope, Andy Aitkins and Titch Gallimore were in charge of first aid. JS T 30 Inveraray 11

Sean Gavin, Karen Elsby and Matylda Broderick were on duty for games day. JS T 30 Inveraray 12

Spending the day at Inveraray Highlands Games in the grounds of the castle was the highlight of a visit to Scotland for more than 40 members of the Clan Campbell Society of North America’s summer tour. JS T 30 Inveraray 13

Maisie MacLannan, Amy McMaster and Lucy McNaught of the Forth Dance School travelled to Inveraray to compete. JS T 30 Inveraray 14

Adjudicator Linda Rankin with the trophy winners of the morning’s beginners and novices’ section. JS T 30 Inveraray 15

Huge smile from we tot Robin who has just moved to Ardfern with parents Carol, originally from Kilninver, and Michael. JS T 30 Inveraray 16

Rev Dorothy Wallace and Stella Siddall who is session clerk at West Lochfyneside Parish Church. The church had some fascinating historical items on display. JS T 30 Inveraray 17

A stop at Highland Fold Ice Cream’s mobile shop in a converted horsebox was a must-do on such a sunny day and Chloe and Sandy were kept busy serving all day. JS T 30 Inveraray 18

Canine visitors to the Highland games were catered for by Milly’s Munchies. The successful Taynuilt business which provides healthy all-natural food, treats and chews for dogs is the brainchild of Dolina MacDonald helped by daughter Karina. JS T 30 Inveraray 19

The Irons family were on parade on games day, running the Inveraray branch of Royal British Legion Scotland’s charity stall. From left, Emma, Robert, Thomas and Janet. JS T 30 Inveraray 20

Ralph Tetlow and Derek Baillie of the Brass Monkey bar Finnieston, with Shona McLenan, Maureen Gray and Elaine Kennedy. JS T 30 Inveraray 21

Intermediate trophy winners Chloe McGill, left, and Elsie Reid, Rothesay with Lorraine Crawford. JS T 30 Inveraray 22

The premier team to go forward to represent Argyll and Bute at the Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival is chosen each year at Inveraray Highland Games. The dancers and reserves are seen here. JS T 30 Inveraray 23

Young musicians on the Ceilidh Trail played during the afternoon. The summer-long event aimed at giving young talent a chance to gain experience of performing in front of audiences helps to nurture talent. JS T 30 Inveraray 24

Community, families and fun in the sun is what a Highland games is all about. Inveraray’s Kevin Young, Shona Young, Kirstin Robertson, and Lydia Parker and Nia Robertson had a great day out. JS T 30 Inveraray 25

The parents at Inveraray Primary School baked up a storm for members of the parent council to sell at their stall in the tea tent: Alison Buchanan, Alyssa Stewart, Ann McColl-Smith, and Jane McCulloch with Henry McColl-Smith and Hugh Pirrie. JS T 30 Inveraray 26

Lance Corporal Frank Rochford of HM Royal Marines Band Scotland, from Campbeltown. JS T 30 Inveraray 27

More than 4,200 attended the games; giving a crowd all round the main arena and creating great atmosphere. JS T 30 Inveraray 28

French Scouts from Besançon, near the Jura Mountains region, have been spending a holiday camping in Argyll and had their first visit to a Highland Games. JS T 30 Inveraray 29

Gordon McCready from Paisley competing in the Grade A march. JS T 30 Inveraray

30

Pipe Major Angus MacColl of Benderloch was overall winner in the piping section. JS T 30 Inveraray 31

It was the last Inveraray Highland Games for James Beaton in the role of Piping Convenor as he is retiring this year. He said the standard of entries had impressed the judges and it was good to see piping back live on a games field. JS T 30 Inveraray

JS T 30 Inveraray 32

After a glorious day of sunshine the heavens opened in late afternoon and everyone got a soaking but 18-month-old Orfeo and his mum Ilenia from Switzerland on holiday in Argyll were well prepared. JS T 30 Inveraray 33

The piping trophy presented by the late Niall Iain MacLean, a former convenor of the games was presented this year by his son Niall John. This 2022 winner was Ciaren Ross of Dalkeith. JS T 30 Inveraray 34