Unseen work by Tom Shanks goes on view

Previously unseen work of impressive Scottish artist Tom Shanks can be seen at Tighnabruaich Gallery.

The exhibition, which runs until Sunday August 21, also features a collection of his watercolours.

Shanks, who would have been 100 last year, was a graduate of Glasgow School of Art in 1950.

He started his career as an apprentice carpet designer with the famous Templeton Carpet Company in Glasgow, followed by eight years with the prestigious weavers Dovecot Studios in the heart of Edinburgh.

For over eight decades he delighted viewers and collectors with his passion for painting dramatic panoramas and moods of the Scottish mountains, glens and lochs that he loved.

Rugged scenes of Glencoe, Arran, Skye, Iona, Ardnamurchan and other West of Scotland locations won the heart of this artist, renowned as one of the most impressive and authentic painters of Scottish scenes.

His work had admirers across Scotland and abroad, is popular with collectors and is held as part of numerous public collections, including Scottish Arts Council; The Hunterian Museum & Art Gallery in Glasgow and London’s House of Lords.

Caption: Tom Shanks paints his passion for rugged Scottish scenes

