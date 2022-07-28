Young footballers net gains at Rangers Academy
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Around 60 children, aged from 18 months to 14 years, took to Oban’s community all-weather pitches over the weekend of July 16-17 when they joined the 2022 Rangers FC Summer Football Academy.
Coaches Ross Davies, Kirk Kerry and Paul Thompson kept the youngsters on their toes over the two days with everyone learning new skills while having great fun into the bargain.