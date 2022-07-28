Shinty Memories charity takes a swing at fundraising

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Texas Scramble will be held at Kingussie Golf Club on Sunday August 28 in aid of Shinty Memories Scotland.

The charity is looking for teams of four – gents, ladies or mixed – to sign up for the day, which will have a shotgun start at midday. Teams should arrive at 11am for registration.

The cost per team is £140, which will include a barbecue and buffet at the end of the round. Coffee and filled rolls will be available before the golf and will be available on a

paid for basis.

Off the green the trophy presentation will be followed by a raffle and auction.

Teams are requested to make a contribution to the Raffle Prizes if possible (bottles etc)

For more entry information contact Hugh Dan MacLennan on 07515 287040 or email: hughdan1@hotmail.co.uk

Teams MUST register and confirm payment before entries can be accepted. Confirmation of acceptance will be issued by email.

Entrants will receive confirmation of play on receipt of entry fee. Do not try to enter through Kingussie Golf Club.

Entries will be accepted on a first come first served basis and priority will be given to bona fide shinty team entries – maximum 18-24 teams.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the activities of Shinty Memories Scotland.

Kilmallie are the current holders of the championship trophy and are expected to defend their title.

It is anticipated that demand for places in the competition will be high so do not delay.