School and bin collection strikes due to hit Highlands and Islands

Council staff working in education and refuse centres in Argyll and Bute, Highland and Western Isles Councils have voted to strike this summer in a pay dispute with the Scottish Government.

Workers in waste and recycling could leave rubbish ‘piling up in the streets’ if workers do not get a better offer than the ‘derisory’ two per cent on the table, unions warned. School walk-outs could happen after pupils return from the summer break in August.

COSLA, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, meets on Friday, with unions demanding that they come back with an improved offer. COSLA say they are waiting for the Scottish Government to respond to requests for extra funding for councils.

Local government emerged as the biggest loser from the latest Holyrood spending review, with its funding frozen for the rest of the parliament.

Trade unions said more than half of Scotland’s 250,000 council workers are earning less than £25,000 a year, for a 37-hour week. Unions warned all new council leaders if they do not act to improve pay, they will see strikes this summer.

About 25,000 council workers from the Unite, Unison and the GMB trade unions, in all of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, were balloted over a two per cent pay offer, as the cost of living crisis sees inflation rose to 11.8 per cent.

Unite balloted its members in schools and cleansing. In 26 councils, including Argyll & Bute, Highland, and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, they rejected the ‘derisory’ two per cent pay offer, and voted for industrial action.

Action in refuse and waste services is expected to begin in mid-August, and school strikes in early September.

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said: ‘Our members are at the end of their patience. They are being forced to take this action due to being completely undervalued, despite working throughout the pandemic. A two per cent pay offer when the broader cost of living is at 11.8 per cent is a punishing real terms pay cut.

‘We will now plan for targeted strike action in 26 councils across Scotland, and the blame for this lies squarely with COSLA and the First Minister.’

While Unite members voted for action, Scotland’s largest local government union UNISON didn’t reach the 50 per cent turnout threshold required by the 2016 Trade Union Act, in Argyll & Bute, Highland, and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. However, Unison said the vast majority of those who did vote were in favour of action.

Elsewhere, thousands of council workers in nine local authorities voted to take industrial action, which will disrupt schools, early years centres, nurseries, and waste and recycling centres.

Johanna Baxter, UNISON head of local government, said: ‘COSLA leaders meet on Friday, and must put an improved offer on the table if we are to avoid large-scale disruption to council services across Scotland.

‘Council workers south of the border were offered a flat rate uplift of £1925, which for those on the lowest pay equates to a 10.5 per cent increase.’

Balloted GMB members unanimously supported strikes, but only those in waste services at Highland Council, and schools services in Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, passed the statutory 50 per cent threshold for turnout. Strikes in North Ayrshire, which covers the Isle of Arran, will be restricted to waste services.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: ‘The two per cent that’s already been massively rejected is a shameful proposal. It’s worth less than a tenner a week extra for those earning £25,000 or under, and it will turn a cost-of-living crisis into a catastrophe for many workers and their families.

‘Two years ago, these workers were applauded on the doorstep by political leaders, but now they are being told to suffer massive real terms pay cuts ahead of a brutal winter with forecasts of double-digit inflation and energy bills over £3,000.’

Unite has welcomed movement by COSLA in calling for a higher pay offer of five per cent, if the Scottish Government allocates extra cash to fund an improved pay offer.

Last month COSLA said it was ‘deeply disappointed that the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance have refused the request of all Council Leaders to engage in discussions regarding the current settlement for Local Government and its significant impact on our ongoing pay negotiations.

‘The ‘Resource Spending Review’, published on 31 May, shows that Local Government’s core funding for the next three years will remain static at time when inflation and energy costs are soaring.

‘As things stand, the only option available to Councils is yet fewer jobs and cuts to services that are essential to communities everywhere.’