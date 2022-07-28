Respects paid to Auchindrain’s last native

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Passing of ‘Young Eddie’ MacCallum mourned by his community

The last surviving native of an historic Mid Argyll township was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Mourners from across the Mid Argyll community gathered in number to acknowledge the life of ‘Young’ Eddie MacCallum, who passed away last Monday, July 18, who was the last living person to have been born in Auchindrain, one of the few surviving townships beyond the era of the Highland Clearances.

Latterly living in Furnace, ‘Young’ Eddie was locally famous as the last of the Droighinnich – the original people of the township.

The late Eddie’s father was the last tenant of Auchindrain, and Eddie grew up in the tiny community before leaving to pursue his career as a joiner.

An Auchindrain Township Facebook group statement said: ‘Eddie was a regular visitor to the museum, and brought friends and family members to ensure the old stories were passed on.

‘His knowledge was of great help to us in understanding the township and ensuring the information we share with visitors is accurate.

‘He was always ready to tell us the stories of his time at Auchindrain, and to help us in any way he could.

We mourn this loss, and send our deepest condolences to his wife Christine, and all his family.’

Eddie’s funeral was held on Tuesday at Cardross Crematorium, followed by a memorial service later that day at Cumlodden Church in Furnace.