Police files – July 29 2022
Wing mirror damaged
A silver Renault Master car had its wing mirror struck and damaged by an unknown lorry driving in the other direction, on the A83 road at Stonefield north of Tarbert. Enquiries are ongoing.
Identify roof vandals
Police want to track down a group of people who damaged a school outbuilding roof at Inveraray Primary School. Wooden slats on the gazebo roof were vandalised between 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 13 and 8.30am on Thursday, July 14.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact their local police station on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’