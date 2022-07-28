Kilmory beat Bute into Bullough Cup final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup – semi final

Kilmory 2 Bute 1

Kilmory are through to the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup final after Sandy Leiper’s last minute goal sealed a 2-1 win against the Bute second team in their 2pm throw-up at MacRae Park.

Sandy Leiper put Kilmory ahead on 25 minutes, only for Ruaridh Soane to level with five minutes remaining.

However, Sandy Leiper got what proved to be the winner with another excellent finish on 90 minutes to send Kilmory through to the final where they will play the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team on Saturday August 27.

Lachie Wood was the semi-final referee.

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup – semi-final

Col Glen 0 Beauly 8

Beauly will play Inveraray in this year’s Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final after they defeated Col Glen 8-0 at Jubilee Park, Ballachulish.

David MacLean gave Beauly the lead on six minutes, with Euan MacCormick adding a second on 26 minutes.

Robbie Brindle’s quick-fire double on 43 and 45 minutes put the tie beyond Col Glen.

Sean Stewart added two more on 50 and 64 minutes to make it 6-0, whilst David MacLean got his second a minute later.

Calum Flynn rounded things off on 82 minutes to set up next month’s final clash with Inveraray.

Craig Scott was the match referee.

Women’s Camanachd Association

Mowi National Division

Inverness 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

Goals from Joni-Kate Reid and Katie McMillan gave Inverness a 2-1 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 2pm throw-up at the Bught Park.

Mowi South Division 2

Dunadd P Oban P

Dunadd’s match against Oban was postponed and will be played at a later date.