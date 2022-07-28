Celtic fest chiefs seek public’s help

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Organisers of Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival are calling on the Mid Argyll public to help them set up festival equipment.

Brian MacLennan, the festival’s main organiser, said: ‘We are looking for volunteers to help with the set-up and take-down of our tents before and after the festival. We also have three marquees and a number of gazebos, tables and chairs to be collected nearby, brought to the front green and put together next Friday, August 5, then taken down and returned to their homes next Saturday, August 6, from 4pm.

‘This is often one of the most challenging parts of the festival because it has been difficult to find a lot of volunteers in the past.

‘We’re asking anyone who can spare a little time to meet us on the Front Green at 11am on Friday August 5 and/or to stay after the end of the festival on Saturday August 6 at 4pm. If any local businesses or clubs can spare a few staff or squad members to get involved, or help with the transporting of items, please get in touch.

‘We are excited to be bringing this fantastic event back to the town after a two-year absence, but we can’t do it without help from the community.’

To offer help, contact Brian on 07834 761617 or visit the festival’s Facebook page