Lorn team on target at memorial shoot
Lorn Clay Target Club recently held its annual Stewart Davis memorial team shoot. Stewart was a founder member and secretary of the club for many years.
Teams from Mull, Achnacarry, Mid Argyll and Fasnacloich took part. The winning team was the Lorn contingent comprising of Grant MacDougall, Duncan MacColl, William Buchanan, Allan Morrison and Hector McFadyen.