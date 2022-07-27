Argyll farmers urged to share climate change action

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A network established to offer a space for farmers and crofters to showcase the work they are doing to tackle climate change and support biodiversity is looking for more members.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network (ABCC Network) is a dedicated community – the goal of which is to promote and share the actions farmers are already taking to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and support wider environmental priorities.

Methods and stories can be shared on the page with an aim to influence and inspire others in the agriculture sector to adopt more climate and nature-friendly working practices.

The website contains testimonies and videos of farmers’ stories as well as an interactive map showing farms and crofts that are participating in the project. It is intended that the experiences shared across the network will go on to inform future Scottish Government farming policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: ‘Land managers and the agriculture sector have an important role to play in mitigating and adapting to climate change and improving biodiversity

‘Many farmers and crofters are already taking action, and their knowledge and experience of how to make practical changes that really work is one of the most valuable resources we have in helping achieve our vision for agriculture.

‘The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network is helping to facilitate this peer-to-peer support, offering farmers and crofters the chance to share their experiences and learn from one another.

‘We want to showcase the vast knowledge and experience within the agriculture community in one place so that farmers can find out what has worked for others and inspire climate change action.’

The ABCC Network is a joint government and industry initiative with National Farmers’ Union of Scotland (NFUS), SAC Consulting, Soil Association Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

Rebecca Audsley, SAC Consulting Project Lead for Farming for a Better Climate said: ‘The ABCC Network is a great way for farmers and crofters across Scotland to showcase practical actions that they have already put in place to support biodiversity and mitigate climate change.

‘It’s always good to see what others have done, how it’s worked for them and also benefited their farm business, sometimes in unintended ways.

‘As Farming for a Better Climate, we are delighted to be hosting this Scottish Government network in partnership with NFU Scotland, Soil Association Scotland and QMS.’