Close-run thing for bowler Kirsty
Kilmartin’s Kirsty Gargan did her best to inspire Argyll’s champion bowlers last week when she was one of the first players to compete at this year’s Scottish National Finals in Ayr.
Stepping onto the hallowed turf of the town’s Northfield greens last Sunday, Kirsty was unlucky to lose out 21-19 Erin Bedwell of Newtown St Boswell in the junior ladies’ singles category.
Representing Oban, this was Kirsty’s first appearance at the Scottish National at the age of 19, from Kilmartin.