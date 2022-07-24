Mull best seller now available on a website near you

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As a work of literature, anticipation is up there alongside anything John Grisham writes or Roald Dahl wrote.

Granted, the regulations for the Beatson’s Building Supplies Mull Rally might not have quite the same page-turning appeal as The Firm or Fantastic Mr Fox but still, everybody wants a copy.

And now, the regulations are out. If you haven’t already, you can find your copy at mullrally.org.

Running for the 50th time since 1969, the October 13-16 event has more to offer than ever this autumn.

The route for the Scottish island event has been re-worked to provide an even sterner challenge than usual.

The Tobermory street stage – a Hebridean equivalent to a dash around the Monaco harbour – is back for the first time since 2014 with the crowd-pleasing 0.89-mile test getting the event up and running on Friday October 14.

Five further stages follow on the first night before an 1100 re-start out of Salen on Saturday morning.

It’s on the second evening that things get really interesting. Once known as ‘the long one’ the run from Calgary to Loch Tuath runs in reverse and includes Glen Aros.

Clerk of the course Richard Crozier is understandably proud of the 50th year of a route of a rally cherished by crews from around the world.

‘It’s an exceptional milestone for the island and for all of those who have been involved with the rally for more than half a century,’ he said.

‘It’s also an occasion we couldn’t let pass without making a very special route. The changes actually start with shakedown – which now runs on Thursday morning.

‘There’s always a huge amount of excitement when the regs come out for Mull. I know as a competitor, it was the diary date of the season – second only to the day of the start itself.

‘There are, as ever, a significant number of people to thank, people without whom these regulations wouldn’t be possible. Beatson’s Building Supplies owner John Marshall’s commitment to the event is as enthusiastic as it its humbling, we’re enormously grateful.

The Argyll and Bute Council and Police Scotland also remain front and centre in the planning and implementation of the event and, of course, there’s the vast volunteer taskforce who really make it all possible. Thank you to each and every marshal who will join us in October.

‘But now, it’s over to the crews. In less than a month, the entries go live and Beatson’s Building Supplies Mull Rally – for the 50th time – will be open for business.

We look forward to welcoming you!’

