Taking it Easy in Lochgilphead
The Easy Club’s regular players plus guests and players from the floor entertained a small but appreciative audience at the Baptist Church in Lochgilphead on Saturday (July 16) afternoon.
As usual the music was a diverse mix of traditional and rock and pop.
The club is always looking for new players, and always seeking to play a diversity of venues; next up – weather permitting – will be outdoors at Cairnbaan Hotel on one or both of the last weekends in July, and the big Scottish Canals event at Ardrishaig on August 7.