Tribal sounds set to rock Front Green

Roars on the shores of Loch Gilp will be heard again this year with the return of Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival at the town’s new-look Front Green.

The festival, which takes place on Saturday August 6, will feature a range of musical and performance acts with an ancient flavour.

Brian MacLennan, part of the festival organising committee, admitted there had been a couple of unfortunate cancellations by important acts in the run-up to the festival, but was excited about the quality of artist on show for the Mid Argyll public.

He explained: ‘This is the festival’s fifth edition and we have gone from around 60 people attending the first time to expecting more than 500 people this time around.

‘Unfortunately, our Breton guests have faced huge problems in the current financial climate and their costs to attend would have been too high, so we agreed to postpone their participation and that of their Irish counterparts, until next year’s festival.

‘Happily, though, I have been able to book the world-renowned tribal band Clanadonia, previously featured in TV’s Outlander, to open the festival for us.

‘The world-renowned Clanadonia played for us in 2019 and were hugely popular so we are very much looking forward to welcoming them back to the brand-new Lochgilphead Front Green this year.

‘Glasgow Vikings re-enactment group, who will be doing their usual mix of living history displays, weapons demonstrations and skirmishing, have also confirmed for this year, while Kilmartin Museum will run children’s workshops.

‘Eva Wolfram, a labyrinth expert, will be there, marking out a very special labyrinth on the front green; Bob Pegg and Patsy Dyer, two well-known storytellers, will help us celebrate 2022 being the Year of Stories, with story and demonstrations using iron age musical items. We’ll also have drumming journey workshops, handfasting and naming ceremonies, a craft market, and more.’

The free festival is being partly funded by Ventient Energy’s A’Cruach Wind Farm Fund and Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund.

Brian added: ‘Time slots – also free of charge – are still available for anybody wanting to have a traditional naming or handfasting ceremony. Places can be booked via the festival Facebook page or by emailing bsmacl@gmail.com.’