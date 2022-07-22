Town centre church earmarked for closure

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead Parish Church could have to close its doors to worshippers in less than five years, with the church one of several in Mid Argyll earmarked for potential sale.

The Church of Scotland is forging a mission plan to solve a plague of problems: fewer followers and ministers, too little money, and too many properties, and has announced provisional plans to close 21 churches, in the Argyll Presbytery across a five-year period.

If agreed by the decision-making bodies of the Church later this year, the town’s parish church could close no later than December 31, 2026, according to draft plans seen by the Advertiser.

The presbytery’s ‘Mission Plan 2022’ draft document, available on the Lochgilphead Parish Church website, shows that in Mid Argyll, the Lochgilphead church is marked for sale under the column ‘Dispose By’, with a sale deadline set for December 31 2026. This extended timeline for the church, located in the town’s Oban Road, enables its congregation, according to the church report, ‘to explore ecumenical working and buildings sharing’.

A CoS spokesperson said: ‘The Church of Scotland is going through a significant time of change against a backdrop of declining numbers of people training for the ministry, falling membership, a reduction in financial contributions and a surplus of buildings.

‘Presbytery mission plans are like road maps for a realistic new era of 21st century mission, to ensure that the church is fit for purpose to help congregations share resources, and focus on outreach opportunities and new ways of nurturing disciples.

‘This is a work in progress, and no final decisions have been made. Mission plans must be prepared by all Church of Scotland presbyteries, and ultimately approved by the Faith Nurture Forum and the general trustees of the Church of Scotland by December 31 2022, and will be subject to a review on an annual basis.’

This extended deadline is four years later than for some other Mid Argyll churches, with Bellanoch Parish Church’s deadline set for December 31 this year, and Glassary Parish Church already under offer.

Lochgilphead residents reacted to the news of the potential church closure.

Karen MacRae, who lives in and works in Lochgilphead, said: ‘It would be a very sad to see the church close its doors. While I’m not a church-goer now, it’s a place that holds memories for me, of going to Sunday school when I was younger.

‘For people who really value it as a place to worship every week, but also to meet others, it would be a real shame to lose that.

‘It’s an iconic building for the town.’

Another Lochgilphead resident, who did not want named, said: ‘I know a lot of things have changed in society – my grandparents used to live by the Sabbath. Lochgilphead was famous as well for having six or seven churches, which was a lot for the size of the town.

But it must be difficult for the church to know what to do with the buildings when fewer people are using them for worship.’

Elsewhere, churches in North Kintyre are also facing closure – Kilberry Church is under offer – while on Lochfyneside, Lochgair’s church and church hall are both listed as being for sale.