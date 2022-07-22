Thought for the Week, July 22 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The recent problems affecting our Prime Minister reminded us of this quote by a politician, who was a keen golfer: ‘The difference between golf and government is that in golf you can’t improve your lie!’

But it is not just people in high positions that might be untruthful. Lying affects every area of society and, if we are honest, affects us all.

A lot is at stake by what we say. In the book of Proverbs it says: ‘Life and death are in the power of the tongue.’

Tongues can start trouble and wars. Tongues can also be the death of marriages, families, friendships, careers, hopes and governments.

But the right use of the tongue can reconcile people and make peace. Tongues can give hope and encouragement, can forgive, unite and bless.

So what will come out of our mouths today?

It will all depend on what’s filling our hearts. Jesus said: ‘What you say flows from what is in your heart.’

A critical heart produces a critical tongue. A self-righteous heart produces a judgmental tongue. An ungrateful heart produces a grumbling tongue.

But a loving heart produces a gracious tongue. A faithful heart produces a truthful tongue. A peaceful heart produces a reconciling tongue. A trusting heart produces an encouraging tongue.

As the Bible says: ‘Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them.’

So what will come out of our mouths today? Will we use our tongues to bless rather than curse, to give life rather than tear down, to help rather than harm, and to speak truth instead of lies?

Campbeltown Free Church of Scotland.