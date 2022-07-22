Tarbert teenager’s summer tour with Argyll Cèilidh Trail

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert teenager Amber Blake has been selected to tour with the Argyll Cèilidh Trail this summer.

The cèilidh trail is a Fèisean nan Gàidheal developmental project which gives young musicians and singers aged 16 to 25 the chance to train and take part in a summer tour organised by their local fèis, with support from musicians and specialist tutors.

Amber, who attended Tarbert Academy, plays the fiddle and is currently studying Traditional Music and Gaelic at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Skye.

The tour, which takes place over three weeks, with the group of six musicians playing all around Argyll, visits Campbeltown tonight (Friday).

The event will take place in the Argyll Arms Hotel and tickets are available on the door.

For more information and live updates from the tour, visit the Argyll Ceilidh Trail Facebook page and @argyllceilidhtrail on Instagram.