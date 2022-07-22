Sun shines as Inveraray Games makes a welcome return

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The world came to Inveraray on Tuesday and received the warmest of welcomes, in more ways than one.

The last games pre-Covid was in 2019 and everyone was more than ready to go out and enjoy a good old-fashioned games day.

Deanne Hagan, games secretary, after liaising with the gate stewards and taking online ticket sales into account, put the crowd at 4,250-plus.

‘We have not been disappointed,’ she said. ‘After a break of three years we did worry about people not coming back but they certainly did; they were ready to come out and enjoy themselves.

‘As always we want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors and especially to our volunteers who help create the games. A lot of work goes into games day; we start preparing the games field on Saturday.’

The crowd filled out the ringside, all the way around the main arena, sitting in the brilliant sunshine creating a great, friendly atmosphere.

People came from across Scotland and the UK to compete and watch; from Europe and America, and as far away as Costa Rica and Abu Dhabi.

Held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle, home of the Dukes of Argyll, chiefs of the Clan Campbell, there was a visiting party of more than 40 from the North America Association of Clan Campbell and the Clan Campbell Society German once again held their gathering at the games.

Inveraray Highland Games is home of the World Caber Championships, sponsored by the town’s George Hotel.

Last won in 2019 by Lukasz Wenta from Poland, this year the honours went to the Czech Republic’s heavy athlete Vlad Tulacek.

Games convenor Stephen King, himself a heavy athlete, declared himself pleased with the number of entries and the quality of the competitors and reported that no games records were broken this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Argyll were not at the games having to attend a prior engagement which had been cancelled by the Covid lockdown.

The chieftain of the games this year was Commodore R J Anstey OBE ADC MA, Naval Base Commander Clyde who is also the Senior Naval Officer Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He led the march to the games field from the centre of Royal Burgh, headed by Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

The Commodore was accompanied by his wife Caroline and Lt Com Peter Gow, who comes from Dunoon.

‘This is the first time I have had the honour of being chieftain of a Highland games; as a young man coming from Plymouth I would have never thought that I would do this sort of thing. It is good to see so many people out enjoying themselves in the sunshine.’

Perhaps it is a sign of the times but 2022 saw the largest military recruiting presence at the games in years, with all branches of the services attending.

The Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland, one of the country’s five Royal Marines Bands, attended the games giving Inveraray a chance to see the musical skills and parade ground style that the band took to London for the Jubilee, the Albert Hall and Windsor.

This was the last games day for piping convenor James Beaton of Glasgow, originally of Inveraray, who is retiring.

After a day of glorious sunshine the day ended in the finest tradition with a short, sharp and very heavy downpour that sent the spectators scurrying for cover in the marquees.

You do not get a more Argyll day out than that.

More photographs and results will be in next week’s paper.