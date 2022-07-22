Star and Tarbert in friendly derby

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert 1 Lochgilphead Red Star 9

Pre-season friendly

Lochgilphead Red Star made the short trip south to Tarbert on Saturday for the first time since 2019 as the Argyll rivals prepare for their new season in the Scottish Amateur Football League.

Star got off to the perfect start after a defensive lapse saw Craig Aitken score inside 20 seconds.

The visitors continued to press and doubled the lead after 12 minutes when Ciaran McPhie scored from close range.

Tarbert pulled a goal back when Ian MacKinnon closed down a clearance from Star keeper Jake Weir to halve the deficit.

Both sides pressed for the next goal and it came for Star when Stuart MacLean beat the offside trap and opened his tally for the pre-season campaign.

Red Star made it five before the break through goals from Ciaran McPhie and Che Campbell.

Into the second half, McPhie completed his hat trick, Stuart MacLean doubled his tally and Lee MacLean scored a penalty.

Angus Lewis scored an effort from distance late on to complete the 9-1 scoreline in the visitors’ favour.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Red Star have a free week. They are on the lookout for opposition for Saturday July 30 after a planned friendly against Duncanrig fell through.