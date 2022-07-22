Letters to the editor – 22.7.22

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Health forum meetings re-start

Covid has changed us. There are things we no longer take for granted – life itself, good health and the freedom to socialize.

The army of people we depend on has become more valued. Some have lost their lives or are now struggling with long Covid. The lack of hugs has led to an increase and acceptance of tree hugging; embracing something which has been there a long time and is still alive.

We have soaked up beautiful pictures of the world and had time to observe. Birds in flight interested me and I discovered they have more sense than us. If they are moving a long way, they find safety in numbers and travel in flocks. That reminded me of the special interest groups that seek to support and bring people to a better state of health. Shared knowledge and experience works wonders.

Some large birds are even more clever. They fly in ‘V’ formation with the front bird breaking up the wall of air in front of them. Groups that seek to effect change have a substantial wall of bureaucracy in front of them. When the front bird gets tired, they drop back and another takes over. If a bird has to drop out, others stay to nurture until recovered. Behaving in this way means they can increase the distance they cover by 70 per cent.

Our health care forum is meeting again. You are not alone; there is safety in numbers. We can make a difference by working together and helping those who feel battered by the system. Join us in person or on Facebook. Details in this paper next week.

Barabel Mckay, Lochgilphead.

Fundraising afternoon tea

People with breast cancer need you. And they need you now. Every year, around 55,000 women and 370 men in the UK have their lives turned upside down by a breast cancer diagnosis. In 2007, I experienced this first hand when I was told I had the disease.

Nearly five years after I finished treatment, I was diagnosed with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer which had spread to my liver. Secondary breast cancer can be treated but cannot be cured.

I’ve worked with the charity Breast Cancer Now for a long time because they’ve been with me from the start. That’s why I’m calling on readers to join me this August by hosting an Afternoon Tea.

Afternoon Tea is Breast Cancer Now’s annual fundraising event. It gives you a chance to get together with friends, family or colleagues over a cake in the garden, or a picnic in the park, to raise money.

Money raised will help Breast Cancer Now continue to provide award-winning health information, fund cutting-edge research projects and give someone much-needed reassurance on its helpline which I know from calling the team myself can make all the difference.

Research into finding new treatments is incredibly important and every day Breast Cancer Now’s research in laboratories brings us closer to a future where everyone with breast cancer lives and is supported to live well. By hosting an Afternoon Tea, you can raise vital funds to help researchers get there faster.

I’ve hosted an Afternoon Tea this year and loved inviting friends over to share in my passion with food, whilst raising money for a cause close to my heart.

This year’s Afternoon Tea fundraising kit includes decorations and games to make your event special including beautiful bespoke bunting designed by British brand Cath Kidston.

Join thousands of people across the UK and host an Afternoon Tea in August. Sign up for your fundraising kit at breastcancernow.org/cuppa

Jane Devonshire, 2016 MasterChef winner and Breast Cancer Now supporter.