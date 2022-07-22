From our Files – 22.7.22

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, July 20, 2012

Hopes high for Home Farm hub

Plans to transform Kilmory Home Farm into a community hub could be revived this week as a Lochgilphead resident urges local people to support the project.

Colin Campbell is calling for volunteers to form a new Kilmory Home Farm Project Group after the previous committee dissolved last year.

Mr Campbell, who previously chaired Kilmory Home Farm Steering Group, said he remained hopeful the land and its buildings could be developed into a recreational hub for Lochgilphead.

Speaking to The Advertiser on Wednesday, Mr Campbell said he wanted volunteers to take forward small projects that make use of the land.

Explaining a large-scale redevelopment of the farmhouse and out buildings is currently unlikely due to the economic climate and limited grant funding, Mr Campbell said: ‘I thought it would be better to take forward small ideas within the grounds of Home Farm with a view to working up to possibly redeveloping the buildings at a later date.’

Excited about the potential within the grounds, Mr Campbell added: ‘We could set up a community allotment as there’s plenty of ground that isn’t being used and I know there is an interest in the forest tracks for horse riding. With the school nearby there could be an outdoor classroom and outdoor gym. These are all projects that could be done relatively quickly.’

Mr Campbell’s call for volunteers comes as Argyll and Bute Council confirms plans to extend the Kilmory Industrial Estate. In a planning change to the Local Development Plan, the council may re-designate land in Kilmory Estate from commercial use to industrial, business and community use.

A spokeswoman for the council said the new arrangement would facilitate both an expansion of the existing industrial estate and the redevelopment of Kilmory Home Farm.

She said: ‘The identification of this site for shared community/business use has the potential to create a new safe access to the Kilmory area which will hopefully open up the potential for the Home Farm and surrounding land for community uses.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 19, 2002

Tarbert talent rewarded

Tarbert AFC players, officials and supporters enjoyed a wonderful night in the Frigate Hotel for their annual dinner dance

Tarbert’s Eric McDougall thanked the players for their efforts during the season, although he was disappointed with the lowly league position.

He is hoping for a better season this year. Club secretary Bruce MacNab thanked club sponsors for their financial support – the Frigate Hotel and Stuart MacDonald Builders Ltd – and was pleased to announce continued sponsorship from both parties for the coming season. Player of the year: Billy Hawthorn; A McAllister Memorial Trophy: Duncan McDougal; Top goal scorer: James Prentice; Goal of the Season Jonathon Scott; A MacFarlane Memorial Trophy: Craig Martin.

Bruce McNab also thanked retiring match secretary Alistair MacDonald for all his hard work along with manager Eric McDougall.

Both Alistair and Eric received a silver quaich from the players. Tarbert’s new match secretary for this season will be Kenny Prentice.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 16, 1982

Home from the south Atlantic

With the Falklands crisis now over members of the British Task Force will be returning home to warm receptions from the family, friends and from the general public.

Among those who have just returned is Captain Kit Layman RN of Ardfern, whose ship the Frigate HMS Argonaut was badly damaged by Argentinian bombs during the fighting.

The Argonaut sailed into its base at Plymouth on June 26 to a hearty reception from the crowd, and it was there that Captain Layman was reunited with his wife Catherine and his son.

The family arrived back at Ardfern on Sunday to get another reception as neighbours had erected bunting, flags and a welcome back banner around the house.

Speaking from Ardfern on Wednesday, Captain Layman spoke of the situation aboard his ship when it was struck twice at the entrance to San Carlos Bay.

‘While the crew were trying to get rid of the unexploded bombs which had landed in the boiler room and magazine room they had to contend with continued fire from Argentine planes,’ he said.

Captain Layman went on to explain how they dealt with the problem.

‘We had a lot of help from the Fleet Clearance Diving Team who are experts in explosive ordinance disposal and there were also people there to help with the technical aspect of moving the bombs. ‘We got rid of the bomb in the boiler room easily, but the one in the magazine was more tricky and it took us a week to move that.

‘It was buried under a mountain of metal and was dangerous to defuse. Eventually it had to be lifted out through the holes we drilled in the deck.

When we saw it we noted that it had handle with care written on the side. That was just what we did.’

Reports that the Argonaut managed to continue to contribute to the defence of the force after the bombings were correct.

While repair work was being carried out the crew shot down two enemy planes.

It was also necessary to carry out a lot of repairs to the Argonaut as the boiler room had been badly damaged but eventually the frigate sailed back to Plymouth under its own steam.

Captain Layman was particularly impressed by the reception which the task force received on their return.

The people of Plymouth were out in force but their cheering was not only to welcome those returning, but also to show support for the whole operation. His welcome home to Ardfern was equally important to him and he said it was nice to see that the people of the village had given him such a warm welcome.

Captain Layman is a former commander of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

His wife is a daughter of Mrs Ascherson of Soroba, Ardfern.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, July 17, 1962

Argyll MP is new Scots Secretary

Mr Michael Noble MP for Argyll is to be the new Secretary of State for Scotland in succession to the right on Mr John Maclay.

The appointment, one of several announced by the Prime Minister in a surprise reshuffle of the Cabinet to give a new look to the government in an endeavour to regain prestige and popularity among the electors was announced on Friday.

The information that he was to be elevated to Cabinet rank was first received by Mr Noble when he was asked to meet the Prime Minister at Admiralty House at 2pm that afternoon.

And so after only four years in the House of Commons, having entered via a bye-election in 1958, he has achieved cabinet rank with a salary of £5,000 a year for the post.

Mr Noble’s task will not be an easy one, for he will have to deal with the country faced with increasing unemployment, the burden of pit closures and threatened rail closures.

But he is a man of great ability and determination and has the gift of inspiring people in tackling the problems facing them.

Mr Noble will get his baptism as Scottish Secretary when he defends the government’s economic policy for Scotland during next Thursday’s Commons debate on Scottish industry and employment.

Speaking of his appointment at the weekend, Mr Noble said: ‘As a Scot with a lifelong belief in the future of Scotland – there is no honour which can be greater than to be Secretary of State – I am deeply moved that the Prime Minister should have asked me to fill this office.’

*While today’s Tory Party goes through upheavals, it is worth remembering that this is the 60th anniversary of ‘the night of the long knives’, when Eton and Oxford educated Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan removed seven Cabinet ministers from office, including his Chancellor of the Exchequer Selwyn Lloyd. It was seen as a bid to stay in power and dubbed ‘the night of the long knives’ by the press of the day.

The move followed several defeats to the Liberal Party in bye-elections following the 1959 election when the Tories had won a 100 seat majority over Labour.

It was considered the most brutal reshuffle in British political history.