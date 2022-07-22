And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The second round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup took place at Glenralloch last Saturday in perfect conditions.

Thankfully, there was an improved turnout of members for this week’s event.

John MacNab and Lewis Preston had the best scores on the day with 40 Stableford points, with John taking first place by virtue of the better last six holes. Iain Macalister was next with 39.

Despite these good scores, no-one caught first round leader Peter McLean junior who took first place overall with 81 points, followed by John MacNab on 76 by virtue of best last 18 holes and third was Iain Macalister, also on 76 points.

The ladies have a Stableford on Sunday July 24.

The course will be shortened this Saturday for the par three competition which is open to ladies and gents. This was a popular, fun event last year and it is hoped a good number will turn out.