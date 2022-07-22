Announcements – 22nd July, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

BIRTHS

MCCALLUM – John and Siobhan (nee Dewar) are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Iona Carol, on July 8, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A second grandchild for Colin and Jane, Strathnafanaig, Clachan and a fourth grandchild for Alistair and Carol, Lochgilphead. Mum and baby are both well and big sister Hayley is delighted with her little sister.

DEATHS

MACCALLUM – At Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on July 18, 2022, Edward (Eddie) of Furnace. Beloved husband of Christine, dearly loved father of Niall and Iain and daughters-in-law Cat and Lisa. Proud and loving “Grandpa Eddie” of Finn and Campbell. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Funeral Service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday July 26, at 11:15am. Thereafter a memorial service will take place at Cumlodden Parish Church, Furnace at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Kidney Research UK. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCCARTNEY – Patricia (Pat) McCartney(nee Craig), Tranent/Campbeltown. Very peacefully at East Lothian Community Hospital, Haddington on Thursday July 7, 2022, Pat, beloved wife to the late Alex, dearly loved mother to William and Muriel, loving mother-in-law to Cathy and Gordon, loving grandmother to Tracy and Karen, cherished great-grandmother to Bailey, Brodie, Ethan and Owen and loved sister to John and Alex. A funeral service will be held at Tranent Parish Church on Tuesday August 2, at 12:00 thereafter to Tranent Cemetery for 13:00 to which all family and friends are welcome. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Campbeltown Hospital,

Margaret Robertson in her 89th year, 3 Muneroy, Southend,

dearly beloved wife of the late William, loving mum of Mark, Ewan,

Sheena and Duncan, adored granny of Douglas, Donald and Hamish

and a great granny of Caitlyn. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022

at 12.00 noon in St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown. The cortege will leave St Kieran’s at 1.00 p.m. We will travel down St John Street, onto Hall Street, past the Cross and up Main Street on our way to Keil Cemetery, Southend. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in St Kieran’s or Keil Cemetery. Alternatively you may pay your last respects to Margaret along our route. Family flowers only please. A Retiral collection will be held in aid of MS, Campbeltown.

ROBERTSON – On July 18, 2022, peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, Nan Moira Robertson, in her 82nd year, beloved partner of the late Alexander (Alex) MacKinlay and much loved mother of John, Jason, Kellyanne and the late Alexander (Jnr) devoted granny/nanny of Courtney, Tamara, Demi, Zara and best friend/mum to Allison. Funeral service at the Highland Parish Church on Tuesday July 26, at 12 noon, interment thereafter at Kilkerran Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave the church at approximately 12.45 and travel along Argyll Street to Main Street round the Cross onto Kilkerran Road on route the cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Fiona, Stuart and families would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their many expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to the local ambulance team, helicopter crew, staff of Campbeltown Hospital and wards 10d and 57 Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow for their care and kindness shown to Lilian. They would also

like to thank Rev Chris Holden for a comforting and uplifting service, Megan Anderson and Ross Conner for the lovely music, the Ardshiel Hotel staff for catering and Kenneth Blair and family for professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Finally thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. A retiring collection in aid of the Robert Black Memorial Helipad Fund

raised £981.00

MACDONALD – Malcolm, Anne and their family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, visits and phonecalls received following their sad loss of Lorna. Grateful thanks are extended to local Ambulance Crew and Police for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Rev. Robert MacLeod for a personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional services; to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes, and to the Cairnbaan Hotel for purvey. Finally, we would like to thank all those who attended at both services to pay their respects to Lorna. Your support and kindness was a great comfort to us all. The retiral collection raised £420 for British Heart Foundation.

MACINTYRE – The family of the late Agnes ( Nan ) MacIntyre would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. We would like to thank the staff at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention to Nan. Special thanks to Rev. Tom Telfer for a comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements and Morna for lovely floral tributes. Grateful thanks to the members of the local community for their kind gesture in providing the catering in the Hall, it was greatly appreciated by all; and to all who attended and paid their respects at Kilchrenan Church and Cemetery. The retiral collection raised £265 for PDSA,

MUNRO – Elma and family of the late Roddy would like to thank friends and neighbours for their support, telephone calls, cards, flowers, baking and meals following their sad loss. Thanks also to doctors and staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Collette Morgan, district nurses, health care assistants and Carr Gomm. Susan Paterson and her staff at Argyll Pharmacies. Reverend Robert MacLeod for a lovely service. The Stag Hotel for excellent purvey Morna for the beautiful flowers. Donald MacDonald for their care and professionalism in dealing with the arrangements. All who donated to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll.

MEMORIAMS

KEYTE – Precious memories of my brother Stuart who died July 19, 2020.

Always in my mind

Forever in my heart.

Campbell

LIPPE – Precious memories of Louise Iona died July 28, 1994, age 2 years.

We will never forget you.

Granny, Auntie Iona, Uncle John, Uncle Paul

and Feuna.

Love you as always sister

Peter John. xxx

MACGILP – In loving memory of Alasdair who died July 24, 2017.

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never

In our hearts you will stay forever.

-Sina and family

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, died July 14, 1985.

Your presence I miss

Your memory I treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Love Norma, Jim and family.

THOMSON – In loving memory of Graham, sadly taken on July 26, 2019. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, papa and granda.

Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts.

– Love Esther and family.

Ne Obliviscaris.