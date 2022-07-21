North American Clan Campbell group visits Historic Kilmun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than 40 members of the Clan Campbell Society of North America visited Cowal recently as part of a two-week tour of Scotland.

Hailing from all over the USA and Canada, the group visited the Strachur Smithy and the Whistlefield Inn before being shown around Historic Kilmun by the venue’s volunteer tour guides in three groups.

‘It’s been a fantastic experience to visit a place that covers so much Scottish history,’ exclaimed Cari Campbell from Bakersfield, California, “and all of the tour group are enjoying every moment in our ancestral homeland.

‘Some have visited Scotland before but for many it’s their first trip here and, no doubt, the first of many.’

The party, who were piped into the church by Dunoon-based Duncan Macleod, then travelled on to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Nairn before concluding their trip at the Inveraray Highland Games on Tuesday.

For more details visit www.historickilmun.org and www.ccsna.org.

cap: Twila Goodrich, Holly Chadwick, Chase Campbell and Kevin Campbell visit Historic Kilmun