Lunga artist helps celebrate famous cartographer

A world map specially recreated by Lunga artist Colin Woolf has just been signed by 90 family members of celebrated cartographer John George Bartholomew.

The map, showing vegetation around the world and ocean currents, was faithfully reproduced by him from The Times Survey Atlas of The World (1920) which was originally prepared at the Edinburgh Geographical Institute under the direction of John George Bartholomew himself.

It was John George who founded the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) along with famous explorer and missionary David Livingstone’s daughter Agnes Livingstone Bruce in 1884.

Earlier this month the RSGS welcomed members of the Bartholomew family to its headquarters at The Fair Maid’s House, in Perth, and had commissioned Colin to help mark the event.

The extended family, spanning four generations, travelled across the world from the United States, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Continental Europe, England and Scotland to come and celebrate their relative.

During their visit to the RSGS HQ they were invited to sign the map recreated by Colin, one of the UK’s leading landscape artists, who said he was privileged to have been involved.

‘A lot of care and consideration went into making a faithful reproduction, as I was amazed by the amount of detail included in the original, and I wanted to make absolutely sure that I captured it all clearly and precisely.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed meeting members of the Bartholomew family, and seeing their reaction to the map – even the very youngest members were eager to add their names to it!’ he added.

Coming from a celebrated line of map-makers himself, John George held the title of Cartographer to the King, and was the first to introduce the use of coloured contour layer maps.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson said it was especially great that so many members of the Bartholomew family had travelled to celebrate their relative.

‘They were integral to getting it (RSGS) off the ground, for which we owe them a huge debt of gratitude still,’ he said.

The gathering was organised by John Eric Bartholomew, who said the RSGS had

been a talking point in many of their own families since childhood.

‘We were always reminded of the role played by our ancestors in shaping the society’s development but what left the biggest impression on us as youngsters was meeting so many intrepid explorers and pioneers and the thrill of Thursday night RSGS lectures in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall. So many good stories and wonderful memories!”

Fair Maid’s House is home to RSGS’s collections and features displays on geographical issues, explorers, and the history of the Society. It also houses the society’s vast historical collections of maps, diaries, books, photographs and artefacts, all gathered from scientific exploration over the past 150 years.

The objects on display included a small silver matchbox gifted to John George

Bartholomew to mark his idea of founding the society, from co-founder Agnes Livingstone Bruce.

You can find out more about Colin Woolf’s work here: www.wildart.co.uk