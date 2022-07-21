Tayvallich Gala Day
Tayvallich has all the fun of the fair lined up for the end of this month.
Gala day is Saturday July 30, with a wheel of fortune, splat the rat, football challenge, crazy golf, face painting, races, coconut shy and a bouncy castle among the attractions. There will also be a dog show, a barbecue and an evening ceilidh.
The dog show starts at 10am, with stalls and other fun from 1pm to 4pm. The ceilidh at Tayvallich Village Hall starts at 7pm.