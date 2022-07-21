Fears both of Islay’s ports won’t be ready for new ferries

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Islanders are worried both of Islay’s ferry ports will not be ready in time for the two new, bigger CalMac ferries due to arrive in 2024.

Both Port Ellen and Port Askaig need an upgrade to fit the MV Finlaggan’s replacement vessels, which will bring an almost 40 per cent increase in vehicle and freight capacity.

The owner of Port Ellen ferry terminal, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), has just ended a consultation on design options for its development project.

The plans will expand the vehicle marshalling area, parking, improve port operations for commercial use, improve passenger access to vessels, and deliver a new terminal building. A business case report will be submitted to Transport Scotland for a decision in autumn 2022.

But Islay Community Council’s ferry committee say it has been ‘impossible to obtain any information about options and timelines’ for Port Askaig’s upgrade, from its owner Argyll and Bute Council.

At Islay Community Council’s meeting last Wednesday, its ferry committee again highlighted concerns regarding the readiness of Port Askaig modification work.

The committee’s secretary Jim Porteous said it was trying to help get Islay’s two ports, Port Ellen and Port Askaig, ready for the two new CalMac ferries coming in 2024.

‘Port Askaig port is owned by Argyll and Bute Council,’ Mr Porteous said, ‘and we are getting absolutely nowhere with the council on this. We have been trying since February to have a meeting with them to discuss just exactly what their plans are for the parking and marshalling area to accommodate the higher volumes.

‘We haven’t been told anything concrete whatsoever. We have been told there are top secret discussions going on between them and a landowner, and they can’t tell us anything.

‘But we have an obligation to the community to actually let them know that something is happening, to let them know that it is do-able within the timescales.

‘We know that the Port Ellen work is not going to be completed by the time the new ferries arrive. So having Port Askaig ready is all the more important. We do have to start banging the drum more loudly with the council to get more information on this.’

A report from the ferry committee’s meeting in June added that ‘so far it has been impossible to obtain any information from Argyll and Bute Council regarding the options and timelines for shoreside work at Port Askaig, to enable handling of the full vehicle capacity of the new ships.

‘Clearly, the community needs to know as soon as possible, whether or not this is viable. If so what is the likely completion timescale? If not, what is the contingency?’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson answered: ‘The council is committed to delivering significant infrastructure improvements on Islay to benefit this vital service for residents and visitors.

‘We recognise that the Port Askaig ferry terminal upgrades are required before the arrival of the new vessels, and are working with key partners to achieve this. Our aim is to have Port Askaig ready to receive the new vessels on their arrival.’