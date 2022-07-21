Explosion of summer fun reading

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Calling all scientists!

Lochgilphead Library is organising an hour-long Science Explosion event suitable for school ages P3 to P7 on Friday August 5 from 2.20pm to 3.30pm.

Budding scientists going along will have fun getting hands-on with making slime and experiencing exploding volcanoes close up – plus lots more.

Places are limited and consent forms are needed so call in to book a place.

These events are free to library members – anyone not a member yet can sign up when you book.

Libraries across Argyll are also appealing for the loan of bygone gadgets to help get youngsters aged four to 11 years old reading for pleasure.

This year’s reading scheme is Gadgeteers and young people taking part have until Saturday August 20 to read a recommended six books if they can.

Campeltown and Oban want to put on a mini exhibition and have been appealing for the loan of floppy discs, original Gameboys, Sony Walkman, old mobile phones or house phones that will all be returned.

The Gadgeteers theme is being run in collaboration with the Science Museum Group to show children that science is all around them every day.

Other Science Explosion events will be at Campbeltown Library on July 28 from 2pm and at Oban Library on the same day from 11am to noon.

All Argyll libraries will have activity tables out for discovery and play until August 20.

Creative youngsters have also been invited to take part in a drawing competition based on the reading scheme’s Gadgeteer character James who loves to draw and design clothes.

There are two options to choose from – either design an item of clothing, like James, or you can design a gadget all from your own imagination.

Entries just need to be handed in to the library and it will go up on display during the holidays.

At the end of the Summer Reading Challenge a winner will be chosen from the entries in each of the libraries and the winner will receive a fantastic book ‘Unmasked – The Science of Superheroes.’