Cowal move feels good for artist Mhairi

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Stone circles and Neolithic rock art in and around Kilmartin Glen have influenced the work of artist Mhairi Scott, who is taking part in this September’s Cowal Open Studios event.

Tactile working with wool, silks and other fibres and fabrics, Mhairi says moving to Argyll has allowed her to find her artistic voice in its inspirational landscape, dramatically changing and evolving her work as she gets to explore her new homeland here on the west coast of Scotland.

She moved to Toward, south of Dunoon, from her native East Ayrshire just before the first Covid lockdown in the January of 2020 and is now a member of the Cowal Open Studios (COS) artists’ network.

‘We holidayed here as a family for many years before we were in a position to finally move and call Argyll home. With the pace of life here you are more able to hear and listen to that voice inside of you that wants to be expressed through what you create.

‘The landscapes, nature and history of this part of the world have always interested me. The stone circles and Neolithic rock art in and around Kilmartin Glen strongly influences my work.

‘I love that there is a vibrant and ever-growing community of artists across Cowal, with the COS network providing support for both established artists and new arrivals,’ added Mhairi who has recently started her own felting workshops for people interested in finding out more about fibre art.

Her first few courses have been well received and a lot of fun.

She said: ‘It feels strange to now be considered both an artist and a teacher, but that reflects the personal journey I’ve been on in recent years and, though challenging at times, it has only increased my confidence. I can only hopefully continue to grow and allow many others to find their own creative spark and voice.’

Mhairi started out as an artist around six years ago creating needle felted characters from science fiction and fantasy, a genre that her family adores. But since moving to Cowal her my work has been grounded in the scenery and natural world.

‘The diversity of my work has also increased in scope by studying more advanced techniques in wet felting. Also eco printing plays an increasing role in my artistic adventures.

‘Eco printing is especially satisfying given the importance of environmental issues and the climate. It’s proving particularly popular with visitors to my studio and I have a growing range of unique clothing that incorporates this form of printing. In the process, leaves and flowers are gathered from the local area in a conscious and mindful way and used to imprint their image on fabrics and papers in my studio. It is a fabulous way of connecting to the natural world around us,’ she explained.

And added: ‘Progressing your life in new directions is always a challenge and you worry if people will understand and appreciate what you produce as an artist. Happily they do and, through events like the felting courses, I am finding new audiences all the time for this emerging and much needed art. Keeping all things as local and as community grounded as possible will have positive impacts upon our environment and economy.

‘Learning and working with eco-printing techniques has opened my eyes up to the tragedies of the fast fashion industry where aggressive dying techniques poison the land upon which we depend and add to the unnecessary carbon footprint. If artistic processes can open up awareness of a better, more sustainable way of living on this gorgeous peninsula and world in general, then I am in. The Cowal Open Studios can only lead the way in making this happen.

‘This is a wonderful place to be an artist and I can only see more creative souls deciding to call Cowal home.’

Over the last weekend in September, more than 50 artists and makers who live and work on the Cowal Peninsula will open their studio doors and invite visitors in.

Over the four-day event you can meet the artists face to face, see round their working studios, ask questions and find out just how they work and create.

To find out more go to www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk and www.msfibreart.com