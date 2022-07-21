Champion award for Mid Argyll rugby club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC has been awarded £1,000 after gaining Champion Club status in this year’s Royal Bank RugbyForce initiative.

The club faced competition from across the nation, which saw more than 100 of entries submitted to the judges.

Mid Argyll RFC will receive their prize money ahead of Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend, taking place at clubs across the country on the weekend of August 6.

The milestone moment in the grassroots calendar typically consists of rugby clubs welcoming the local community through their doors and hosting a range of events, such as fun-filled taster training sessions for potential new players or volunteer DIY days to get the club ready for the new season.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide programme launched by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby. Since launch, more than half a million pounds has been distributed, directly benefiting 75 per cent of amateur rugby clubs in Scotland. Against the backdrop of rising inflation, this year’s funding will contribute vital financial support, helping amateur clubs across Scotland to improve facilities, attract new members and develop sustainable futures.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director, Royal Bank of Scotland said: ‘We’re delighted to able to support Mid Argyll RFC through our Royal Bank RugbyForce programme. We know how important the energy and enthusiasm of community club leaders is when it comes to running a successful rugby club and Mid Argyll RFC thoroughly deserve their prize.

‘Through our funding and mentoring, we hope to help empower clubs across Scotland to pursue their goals and achieve success on and off the pitch.

‘Supporting grassroots rugby in Scotland is our guiding principle through our sponsorship with Scottish Rugby. We’d like to thank them for their continued support as we look forward to another exciting season together.’