Birthday at Benmore brings back childhood memories

Three sisters who grew up on the Benmore Estate have revisited their childhood home for a birthday celebration.

Kay Ballantine of Ardrishaig and her two sisters Eilidh MacCallum of Lochgilphead and Margaret MacMillan of Ardrishaig got VIP treatment when they returned to the estate for Eilidh’s birthday.

Kay’s family helped out with the plans, contacting the estate to see if they could drive the sisters round the grounds in their own car but Benmore gardens came back with offering them a personalised tour instead.

The three sisters who lived on the Benmore Estate from 1939 through to 1947 were also treated to a special lunch inside Puck’s Hut in the walled garden.

‘The day was so special for them and the effort which the Gardens, and in particular Sybil Gray and Peter Baxter, went to make them feel special was magnificent,’ said Kay’s son Norman Ballantine.

His mum Kay shared these memories of her childhood at Benmore: ‘Our grandparents Nellie and Peter Kennedy first lived up Glen Mason when the Laird was Mr Duncan. They moved to Uig where they had a small croft, then to the house below the clock in the courtyard at Benmore. In fact Mr Younger, the Laird, arranged that Granny should have that house until the end of her days.

Before the sister’s mother married, she was in service with the Younger’s at Benmore House and at their residence in Edinburgh during the winter months. Their father Sandy McLean graduated from the Forestry School at Benmore but belonging to Perthshire, when the Tummill Hydro Scheme started he was attracted by the better pay and went back to his roots.

‘At the outbreak of the Second Wold War he was asked to come back to the Cowal area to the Timber Corps and was in charge of the operations at Gairletter near Blairmore on the Holy Loch.

‘Despite the fact that there was a war on, we had a very happy, carefree childhood at Benmore. We lived at Riverside Cottages and the estate was our playground. Mr Coupar was the Blacksmith and we loved to spend time in the smiddy. There was a lot going on there as horses were used to haul out the timber. Above the smiddy, there was a wee hall where the Church of Scotland minister from Kilmun came once a month and conducted a service. It was quite well equipped with a sort of pulpit and a wee organ. There was another meeting place just down from the smiddy where the Home Guard met and where other folks in the estate played carpet bowls. Of course there was no electricity and light came from paraffin lamps. Blackout screens had to go up before the lamps were lit.

‘During the war, when so many men were away, Mother worked in the gardens. It was hard work and included, in the evening, checking the boiler house which was just along from Riverside Cottages. The boiler had to be stoked up to last until morning. It supplied heating for the greenhouses in the gardens. Amazing fruit like peaches grew in the big greenhouse which was at the top of the gardens.

‘On Sunday afternoons we walked around Puck’s Glen or up to the Holy Loch Viewpoint.

‘In the winter of 1946 to 1947 Loch Eck completely froze over. The shepherd at the farm amazed everyone by cycling over it. When the thaw came the bridge across the river leading down to the main gates had to be reinforced to protect it from the huge pieces of ice that came down from the loch.’

In 1947 the family moved to Glenbranter when their father became head forester there.