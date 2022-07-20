Funding boost for nature groups

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll-based conservation groups are receiving extra funds to help their work in nature.

Around £1.5 million has been handed out among conservation groups across Scotland to support ongoing work in Argyll.

The Islay Development Initiative (IDI) is one such project. It received more than £20,000 from NatureScot to fund seasonal rangers, who will be tasked with helping visitors camp responsibly, also offering help and advice about waste disposal and recycling services lcoally.

The extra volunteers will also carry out litter picking and give information on Islay amenities.

A number of hebridean islands also received funding.

A spokesperson for NatureScot said: ‘This staffing boost to support the management of Scotland’s busiest and most popular natural and scenic areas is great news for everyone this summer. Scotland’s landscapes and wildlife are one of our biggest visitor attractions.

‘With this investment we can connect people with nature, while ensuring that we protect and respect the places we visit.’

Meanwhile, RSPB Scotland’s budget to protect bird species around Loch Lomond will be enhanced to the tune of £12,456.