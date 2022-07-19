Tarbert duo clean up in Carpet Services Pairs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Forty players flocked to Oban Bowling Club on Saturday to take part in the Carpet Services Open Pairs.

Bowlers from Tarbert and Lochgilphead joined host club members in the hotly- contested competition on a perfect green.

Twenty pairs were split in to four pools where they played four games of six ends each. The winners of each pool went through to the main semi-finals whilst the runners-up progressed to a Wine Run semi.

The battle for the Carpet Services Cup ended up with a semi-final show down between Tarbert and Oban which saw clubmates Nikki MacDougall and Stephen Campbell and father and son pairing Callum and John Wilkieson progress to the finals after beating the home club’s Ian McCuish and Graham Melvin and Neil and Anne MacDougall respectively.

MacDougall and Campbell went on to claim the title following an entertaining and close run final.

In the Wine Run, Oban’s Elizabeth MacGillivray and Sandy Carr saw off a challenge from Malcolm and Fiona Scott before winning out over Semple and Lillian Barry in the final.

Photographs

Oban Times pic: From left, winners of the Carpet Services Pairs Nikki MacDougall and Stephen Campbell, Ian MacPherson from Carpet Services, winners of the Wine Run Elizabeth MacGillivray and Sandy Carr. 20_T29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Winners

Argyllshire Advertiser/Campbeltown pics

NO_AA29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Tarbert 01: The Tarbert all stars from left: Callum Wilkieson, John Wilkieson, Nikki MacDougall and Stephen Campbell.

NO_AA29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Tarbert 02: Support from the side lines.

NO_AA29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Tarbert 03: Nikki MacDougall in action.

NO_AA29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Tarbert 04: John Wilkieson and Stephen Campbell at the business end.

NO_AA29_ObanBC_CarpetServicesPairs_Tarbert 05: Tarbert’s Callum Wilkieson in action in the final.