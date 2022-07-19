Public short-term lets consultation launched

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Do you own or live near a short-term let business? Argyll and Bute Council is asking operators, residents, visitors and interested groups what they think a short-term lets (STLs) licensing scheme should look like in the local area.

As part of the Scottish Government’s Licensing of Short Term Lets Order 2022, all local authorities must introduce a licensing scheme for properties operating as short-term lets. The aim of the order is to ensure basic safety standards are in place across all short-term lets in Scotland, and licensing authorities have discretionary powers to address the needs and concerns of local communities.

From October 1, 2022, new hosts and operators will need a licence and will not be permitted to take bookings or receive guests until they obtain a licence.

Argyll and Bute Council’s draft policy sets out its approach to the implementation of the short-term let scheme. The consultation is available on the council website www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/consultations/short-term-let-licensing-consultation and closes on August 5, 2022.

The proposals for the policy include:

A range of fees depending on the type of short-term let

Additional conditions including management of antisocial behaviour (noise/litter)

No temporary exemptions to the scheme

A licence duration of three years

Councillor Kieron Green, Policy Lead for Planning and Regulatory Services, said: ‘Tourism in Argyll and Bute is incredibly important to the local economy, supporting local jobs. The Scottish Government’s Short Term Lets Order aims to introduce safe standards of accommodation – helping make sure people have a positive visitor experience, whilst allowing for measures to be in place to tackle any incidents of antisocial behaviour.

‘We would really appreciate and welcome comments from operators, residents, visitors and interested groups during the consultation process.’

Do I need a licence if I am already operating short-term lets?

If you are already providing short-term lets, you will need to apply for a licence after October 1, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. In the meantime, you can still promote your premises, take bookings and receive guests. Information will be available on the website after the consultation closes.

More information of the new Licensing of Short Term Lets Order 2022, including a glossary of short-term lets is available on the Scottish Government website.