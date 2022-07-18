Oban bowlers bow out of national finals
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Oban Bowling Club’s National Bowls Championship finalists exited the competition with their heads held high on Sunday following the first round of the prestigious tournament.
Kirsty Gargan was one of the first players to take a step onto the hallowed turf at the Northfield greens in Ayr when facing Newtown St Boswell’s bowler Erin Bedwell in the Junior Singles. Making her first appearance at the nationals, Kirsty, aged 19, from Kilmartin, just lost out to the more experienced player by 21 shots to 19.
Later in the day, Oban’s Senior Four – Rosemary Miller, Anne Stewart, Marian Carr and Lorna Carmichael – made their pitch for the title, only to be beaten by a strong Ballieston outfit.
Well done to all five Oban ladies on their great achievement of getting to the finals.
Oban Bowling Club’s National finalists, from left, Marian Carr, Anne Stewart, Rosemary Miller, Lorna Carmichael and Kirsty Gargan. NO_T29_ObanBC_NationalFinals