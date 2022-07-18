New sponsor raises a glass to Kilberry Loop Sportive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With just over two weeks to go until cyclists descend on Tarbert for this year’s 40-mile Kilberry Loop Sportive, organisers are delighted to announce Islay’s Kilchoman Distillery has joined the list of sponsors.

With preparations in place for this year’s sportive on Saturday August 6, the Kilberry Loop Sportive is open to cyclists of all abilities.

The route, which starts and ends at The Gather, Tarbert, takes cyclists on one of the most scenic routes anywhere in Scotland.

For competitive cyclists, this is a challenging route but for those who are taking it a bit easier or riding in company, there are lots of chances to enjoy the day with photograph opportunities around every corner.

Event supporters include William Duncan and Co, Tarbert Enterprise Company, Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, Tarbert Harbour Authority and Tarbert Co-op, and it is registered with British Cycling so Kilchoman Distillery is in good company.

Kilberry Loop is a recognised cycle route – Route 75 – which connects to the Kintyre 66 – the 66-mile loop around Kintyre on the A83 and B842 public roads.

This long-distance route also includes six spurs allowing you to venture even further into the peninsula.

Event organiser John Hardie said he is looking forward to welcoming cyclists back to take on the sportive.

‘Since the launch of the Kilberry Loop Sportive in 2018, we’ve put an emphasis on putting on a fun, friendly event,’ he said.

‘Of course, for competitive cyclists, the route is exciting enough to get the adrenaline flowing.

‘Adding the Kilberry Loop Sportive to your itinerary is the perfect start, or end to any Kintyre cycling adventure.

‘I’d like to welcome Kilchoman Distillery for coming onboard as a sponsor, all our supporters are incredibly important to ensure the continued success of the event and I’m sure our finishers will be thrilled to find something in their goody bag from Kilchoman to allow them to raise a toast to their day’s achievement.’

It is not too late to enter this year’s Kilberry Loop Sportive on Saturday August 6, do it online with British Cycling at www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/242171/Kilberry-Loop-Sportive