A83 Rest and be Thankful traffic operations

Drivers shouldbe aware that the Rest and Be Thankful will operate under traffic signal control until lunchtime tomorrow, Tuesday July 19, with convoy operation beginning thereafter.

Given the forecast for heavy and persistent rain alongside thunderstorms, it is anticipated the convoy operation will be in place throughout the day on Tuesday and overnight. Further periods of convoy operation may be required, however this will be subject to review. Journey times through the site are expected to be five to six minutes.

A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland and the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Transport Scotland teams continue to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely.