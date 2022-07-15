Lochgair celebrates the installation of its natural and social history displays

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On Wednesday, June 29, members of Lochgair community were piped to the viewpoint at the entrance to Loch Gair from Loch Fyne by Harry Turner of Mid Argyll Pipe band for the unveiling of two interpretation displays produced by Midton Acrylics.

One of the boards highlights the natural assets of Lochgair, while the other its social history.

The current display board, erected on a dry stone plinth built by local craftsman Kenny Reive, is of the plants, birds and animals to be seen along the pathway to Lochgair’s Viewpoint. This will be replaced at the beginning of winter by a social history display depicting scenes from Loch Gair with its former fishing fleet and an event connected to the herring wars in the late 19th century.

The photographs and paintings used for this display were all produced by people living in Lochgair during the lockdown.

When folk were asked for their feedback, a villager wrote: ‘The plinth of drystone walling is a fine display of local craftsmanship and fits well with the local surroundings. The information panel highlights the wide variety of flora and fauna that visitors might see and might not be aware of. The plinth also includes a handy space for the diary to record Views from the Bench.’

Jean Smith, chairperson of Lochgair Association, thanked Sue MacLean, the local representative of Foundation Scotland for the funding support by Ventient Energy A’Chruach community fund.

Graham Ramsay, one of Midton Acrylics’ directors said: ‘We were delighted to be able to produce these bespoke panels for the Lochgair community. It was particularly special for me, as a Lochgair resident myself.’