Letters, July 15 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The grass is not always greener

Nicola Sturgeon is demanding Indyref2 on the grounds Scotland was taken out of the EU by Brexit against the will of the people.

What she conveniently chooses to forget is that if Scotland had voted for independence in 2014, it would immediately have ceased to be part of the EU. Scotland was only included in the EU as part of the United Kingdom.

Not only that, but if an independent Scotland did succeed in reducing its deficit below 3 per cent of GDP, and that’s a very big if, any application to join the EU would be vetoed by Spain.

To suggest our economy would be better within the EU is a fallacy too. Between the second quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2022, our GDP grew by 6.8 percent whereas that of Spain grew by 4.8 percent, Germany by 4.5 percent and Italy by 2.8 percent. Only France was slightly higher than UK at 6.9 percent.

Some of our inflation is being blamed on the pound sterling falling against the US dollar, but the Euro is close to an all-time low against the dollar.

Brexit was blamed by many for our record current account deficit in the first quarter of 2022, but Germany’s trade balance has deteriorated sharply, their first monthly deficit in goods since 1991, thanks to increasing imports and higher commodity prices.

The grass doesn’t grow greener in the European Union!

Brian Gee, Carradale East.

Anger at wind farm proposal

I have to say I was incensed re: your article of July 8 on more wind farms and increasing their height.

Argyll is such a beautiful region and it benefits from tourism, but even although Argyll and Bute Council had come to an agreement as to their maximum height – 130 metres – the contractors wish to increase them to 180m-plus?

The Reporter to the Scottish Government argued that the original height was not sufficient to render the proposal unacceptable. I would hazard a guess that he does not live in the area.

Local councils make the decisions on planning and should only be overturned if the majority of local residents are against its decision.

Loch Awe/Fyne area already has three wind farms and a fourth is being considered.

Hamish, Dunoon.

Take a look at a third choice

Regarding the proposed Breackerie wind farm development, I think the anonymous correspondent, July 1 in your sister title recently, knew what I meant by ‘industrial landscape’ but here it is anyway: terrain dominated by man-made structures, such as gigantic wind turbines. While ‘dairy cattle’ and ‘large stands of barley’ might conceivably be classifiable as ‘industrial’, these I can live with and have all my life.

Within the area in question – the coast between Machrihanish and the Mull of Kintyre – small-scale dairy/arable farming was entirely replaced more than two centuries ago by sheep farming. That coast, and its hinterland, is one of outstanding scenic beauty and its rare flora and fauna deserve protection from intrusive development and consequent ecological damage. Even if the spread of wind turbines into south Kintyre cannot be halted, there must be limits on expansion and that Atlantic coast should be excluded from encroachment and afforded legal protection. Humans as well as wildlife need natural havens.

The core issue has become one of fossil fuels versus so-called green energy and I am reminded of the words of Sir Duncan Campbell of Auchenbreck, commander of the

Covenanting army routed at Inverlochy in 1645. When captured on the battlefield and asked to choose between death by hanging or beheading, he replied: ‘Da dhiu gun aon roghainn’ – two evils and no choice. There may be a third choice, which is voluntary restraint. We all use energy, but could use – or waste – less energy if we tried.

Shortages will come anyway and covering the countryside with monstrous metal towers and their associated infrastructure may not look clever 25 years from now.

Angus Martin, Campbeltown.