Join The McDougalls for an afternoon of musical mayhem

Some five-star family fun is heading towards Kintyre later this month when Scotland’s celebrated children’s theatre troupe pay a visit to the area.

The McDougalls return with a brand new live musical show for all the family.

Big Splash will be performed at Ardrishaig and Campbeltown at 2pm on July 27 and 28.

Wave hello to Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit, and swim deep under

the sea for an enchanting adventure.

Something fishy is going on in the mystical underwater kingdom, and the

mermaids and deep-sea creatures need help. Will The McDougalls save

the sea?

Auntie Aggie, one of the show’s stars, said: ‘We can’t wait to visit Ardrishaig

and see all the brilliant work that has been done to the hall there and return to

Campbeltown, where we had such fun with our friends at Christmas.

‘Where better to have a Big Splash than on the banks of Loch Gilp and Campbeltown Loch.

‘We need your help to solve the quest and sing the songs and we’d love it, too, if you could dress up as a sea creature.

‘If you’ve never seen a McDougalls show before – your kids will love it!’

A spokesperson for West Kintyre Promotions CIC commented: ‘We are always

delighted to bring The McDougalls round to Kintyre and this year we are

excited to be working with Ardrishaig Hall too.

‘Whenever The McDougalls come up with a new show, they are straight on to us to make sure we are included in their touring plans and as a not-for-profit organisation we have been able to hold ticket prices steady this year as we know it is tough times.

‘This is a terrific way to treat the kids over the summer holidays. We hope to see as

many of you at the shows as possible.’

The show is recommended for children up to aged eight, but big kids and grown ups

will love it too.

To find out more about this spectacular stage show, packed with seaside singalong songs, audience participation and musical mayhem, Plus the latest news and offers, follow The McDougalls on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tickets are available from Ardrishaig Hall, Keeping It Local, Campbeltown

and Skiddle.Com. The show will last one hour.