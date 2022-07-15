From our Files – 15.7.22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, July 13, 2012

HEADING: Residents in race to finalise Inveraray improvement bid

The race is on for Inveraray residents as they prepare to bid for tens of thousands of pounds to help improve the look of the Royal Burgh.

Members of the Inveraray Regeneration Group are to work with Argyll and Bute Council in a bid to secure a share of a £10 million pot of funding from Historic Scotland.

If the funding bid is successful, Inveraray’s renowned whitewashed facade and the troubled Reliefland building could be restored to their former glory.

The council will soon appoint a conservation consultant to prepare a robust bid to the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), ahead of the August 31 deadline.

With less than two months to go, Inveraray businesses and residents are pulling together to show community support for the bid, a vital component of a successful application.

Frances O’Hagan of the Inveraray regeneration group said the team is hoping to arrange an early meeting with the consultants.

‘It will be good to find out exactly what they have been asked to look at by the council and then look at what we can do to help,’ Mrs O’Hagan said.

‘There are a number of things we can offer.

‘Between all of us we really know the burgh well; there are a number of businesses and residents who have had surveys done for different purposes. There are individual properties with costings for improvements. All that could be valuable to these consultants.’

Explaining the bid was important to the future of the burg, Mrs O’Hagan added: ‘People always say that when they first see it [Inveraray] from the road it is breathtaking. At the moment it looks wonderful from a distance but close up the cracks are showing.’

It is believed a successful CARS bid could also bring to an end the Reliefland saga, where private home owners are being asked to pay in excess of £25,000 for repairs to the listed building, partly owned by Argyll Community Housing Association.

Mrs O’Hagan said: ‘It is part of the old town so if the bid focuses on the old town, Reliefland would be included in that.

‘I would like to think that having started the whole thing, and having had a survey done by a historic buildings consultant means the building would be included.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 19, 2002

HEADING: Cod farm approved

Plans for a controversial cod farm in Loch Craignish have been recommended for approval by councillors.

But the final say for the Lakeland Marine Farms application rests with Crown Estates.

Issues such as wild salmon numbers in the River add, visual intrusiveness and jobs were given a very full airing at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s public service and licensing committee at Kilmory last week.

The plans for six cages, each 30 metres in diameter were opposed by Craignish-Glenaray Councillor Alison Hay and Knapdale Councillor Bruce Robertson.

But they were out-voted by councillors Campbell Cameron, Bruce Marshall, John Findlay, Gordon McKinven and Stanley Latimer.

Mrs Hay stressed that she was not against cod farms, but argued that the location – near salmon in the River Ad – was wrong.

Council officials had also recommended the application for refusal.

‘This is the third time that this piece of water has been forwarded for an application for cages,’ said Mrs Hay.

‘This is an area worthy of protection and I just feel that the cages could be put somewhere else, which would not impinge on this wilderness area.’

She added: ‘The River Ad is one of the few rivers which still has salmon returning to it. I would not like to do anything that might jeopardise that. It is a fragile area, it needs protection and I think we should be saying to Crown Estate that this is a very sensitive area.

‘We should write to them, saying think again about where you put these cages.’

Councillor John Findlay said it was an issue of visual impact versus 14 jobs at Machrihanish and four at the fish farm which would be adjacent to Ardifuir near Kilmartin.

‘There are other fish farms you see if you drive along Loch Fyne,’ he said.

‘This one is really out of the way, there is no road near to it. The cages are well against the shore and there’s a high backdrop behind them so I don’t think the visual impact will be great.

‘Although our scenery is wonderful it’s important that we create jobs to support schools and the local economy.’

Mr Marshall said he thought the River Ad was too far away to be affected by the cod farm.

He added that only four locations in the world were suited to cod farming: the Scottish west coast, Chile, Norway and Canada.

‘If you turn down this application then we will lose out,’ he said.

A spokesman for Crown Estates said that, ‘nine times out of 10,’ they approve council recommendations but added they have yet to receive notice of the council’s final decision.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 9, 1982

HEADING: ‘Knockout’ team head for Switzerland

Today sees the departure from Lochgilphead of the town’s ‘It’s a Knockout’ team bound for Tesserete in Switzerland.

Led by team manager Grahame Martindale the party comprising the 11 team members, plus Mr Frank Spears, chairman of Argyll and Bute District Council, Mr Michael Gossip, chief executive, and councillors Donny MacMillan, Ardrishaig, and Donald MacPhail, Rothesay were leaving Lochgilphead by coach.

The party will fly from Glasgow to Heathrow and then onto Milan in Italy. From Milan they will go by coach to Tesserete.

At Tesserete they will be officially welcomed and the Argyll party will present gifts of table mats bearing Argyll scenes and cards with drawings of Lochgilphead by Ann Thomas along with the crest of the Argyll and Bute district Council.

The Lochgilphead team will be competing against teams from Yugoslavia, France, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland and Portugal.

Rehearsals will take up much of the time on Sunday and Monday with the actual contest being staged on Tuesday night.

⬤ ‘It’s a knockout’ or ‘Jeux sans frontiers’ was a very popular Europe-wide television game show with corny, slapstick competitions which, in comparison, make ‘I’m a celebrity’ look like cannibalism.

HEADING: End of term at Kilmartin

The Reverend Mr Montgomery of Tayvallich conducted the end of term service in Kilmartin Church for the Kilmartin children on Wednesday morning.

Alistair MacLarty and Alan Anderson took the collection before the final hymn.

Finally Mr Montgomery presented the sports shield to this year’s champion, Alistair MacLarty, who wins it for the second time.

Pupils of primary one and two presented posies to Mrs Nancy Kerr, sewing teacher; Mrs Jane Morgan, relief teacher; Mrs Nancy Beckwith, pianist; and the children leaving the school, Caroline Smith and Llana MacCuaig, primary seven; Lisa Rankin and Marina Hall, primary six; and Sharron Menzies, primary five.

The boys leaving received a buttonhole, Alex Anderson, primary seven; Robert Rankin, primary four; Ross Ryan and Francis Menzies, primary three.

There after everyone went to Kilmartin Hotel for ice cream and Coke or coffee and cream scones.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, July 10, 1962

HEADING: Prize-giving at Inveraray Grammar

The annual prize-giving of Inveraray Grammar School was held on June 27 in the assembly hall of the school.

The prizes were presented by Mr Robert Morrison, an ex-Provost of the burgh. Mr AJ MacIntyre also an ex-Provost was in the chair.

The annual concert of the Grammar School was held in the assembly hall of the school on June 25. The hall was filled to capacity with parents and friends under the chairmanship of Provost Campbell.

An excellent evening’s entertainment was provided by the children in song, story and action which reflects great credit on the teachers for their tuition and patience over the past few weeks.

The Gaelic choir under the conductor Miss Ann MacIntyre, added variety to the programme with their fine renderings of well-known Gaelic airs.

Throughout the evening searchable accompaniment and piano selections were ably given by Mr J Forsyth.

At the close of the evening a vote of thanks to the children and to Provost Campbell was suitably proposed by Mr WB McLaughlin.

HEADING: Former chamberlain to Duke dies.

Mr Andrew or Page, Chamberlain of Argyll Estates from 1925 until 1950, who died while holidaying at Campbeltown, was cremated at Cardross on June 29.

The service was attended by a large number of mourners from any parts of Scotland.

A native of Culzean, he began his career with J and W Barty, Dunblane.

He factored for the Kildalton Estate in Islay for several years, relinquishing this post to join the army at the outbreak of hostilities in 1914.

On demobilisation he was appointed agent of a large estate in Frome and became Chamberlain of Argyll Estates under Niall, the 10th Duke in 1925.

Of forceful personality, yet kind and considerate, he led a very active life, and was associated with many organisations not only in the Royal Burgh but also in Kintyre and the islands. A JP for the county, he was also on the panel of arbiters, and was a found a member and director of the Scottish Wool Growers.

The last war saw him busy with the government requisition of houses and lands, yet he still found time to take charge of the ARP in Inveraray which was then alive with troops, sailors, WRNS and WAAC.

He was a member of the District Nursing Association and chairman of the Highland Games committee as well as being an active and enthusiastic member of the Gymkhana and Horseshow Society.

He loved shinty and encouraged and maintained his interest to the last.

He is survived by his wife and sisters for whom much sympathy is extended.

CAPTION:

2012: Children enjoyed taking part in Olympic themed activities when they attended the Lochgilphead Baptist Church summer camp last week. Youngsters played sport, made arts and crafts and had fun whilst learning about Christianity and the importance of community spirit.

1982: Kilmartin School leavers were each presented with a traditional posy of flowers at the end of term service in Kilmartin Church.

1962: For 75 pence you could enjoy a coach and ferry outing to Rothesay.