Ayr we go, Ayr we go, Ayr we go

Kilmartin bowler Kirsty Gargan will take her first steps onto the hallowed Northfield turf at 9.30am on Sunday morning when she faces Newtown St Boswells player Erin Bedwell in the opening round of the Junior Ladies Singles at the National Bowls Championship in Ayr.
The 19-year-old Oban Bowling Club member made it through to the prestigious event after beating younger sister Emma in the District 11 Finals on June 23.
Kirsty will be joined in Ayr on Sunday by Oban Bowling Club Senior Ladies Four Anne Stewart, Rosemary Miller, Marian Carr and Lorna Carmichael; Argyll Bowling Club, Campbeltown, Senior Gents Four Malcolm Maguire, Matt McPhee, Jimmy McCallum and Hamish Taylor and Senior Ladies Singles finalist Kathleen McGougan, while Shirley Bannatyne from the Campbeltown Stronvaar Club launches her singles campaign on Thursday July 21.
Photograph
NO_T28_ObanBC_KirstyGargan_Ayr: Kirsty Gargan will be making her first appearance at Northfield on Sunday.