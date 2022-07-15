Gone fishing!

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The first boat outing of the season got off to a good start on Sunday, July 10, for the seven anglers from Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club who made their way to Oban for a friendly competition aboard the Laura Dawn II, skippered by Leigh Taylor.

The early morning mist cleared away to reveal sunshine and the chance to bask in the glorious heat after weeks of cold wind and rain.

A quick bait stop gathered in enough fresh mackerel for the day which started on the drift, however, with only one small ling making an appearance, the decision was quickly taken to move on and drop anchor.

This proved to be a much more productive mark with a mixture of species including lsd, spurs, small ling and thornback rays coming aboard with the heaviest weighing in at 7lb 9oz for Robert MacBrayne.

The second move of the day was equally busy with everyone catching their fair share of species. There were no record breakers landed but it was a definite improvement from the last outing to Oban when there was very little to mark on the scoresheet.

A brief stop on the homeward journey for pollack didn’t alter the final scores as they turned out to be as elusive as the last time.

All in all it was a decent day out with reasonable fishing, good weather and a good introduction to the club for new member Robbie Jamieson, who did really well on his first day by taking the second heaviest thornback ray at 6lb 9oz.

Steven MacBrayne was on top form taking the most fish overall although he fell behind on the species front. Gordon Law was nipping at his heels taking three species but dropped behind on the fish tally. It all levelled out at the end of the day with the pair taking equal first position and Robert MacBrayne in third place.

A total of 82 fish were caught and returned comprising of dogfish, ling, thornback ray and spurs.

A few fish were weighed in: Robert MacBrayne thornback 7lbs 9oz and spur 5lbs 1oz. Robbie Jamieson: thornback ray 6lbs 9oz and spur 4lbs 9oz. Gary Sinclair: ling 4lbs 2oz.

There were no winners or losers today as this was just a ‘friendly gathering’ but the scoresheet can reveal: Steven MacBrayne & Gordon Law joint first with 94pts, Robert MacBrayne third 87pts, Andy Jamieson, fourth 74pts, Gary Sinclair and Ronnie McGinty sixth equal 66pts and Robbie Jamieson seventh 54pts.

With recent retirals the club can now accommodate new members, should anyone wish to join or would like more information please contact Robert MacBrayne on 07818 404743.