Young carers’ grant available

Young carers in Argyll and Bute have claimed more than £44,000 in grants from the Scottish government.

But more are being encouraged to apply by the area’s MSP Jenni Minto.

The payment, unique to Scotland, has paid out £44,260 in Argyll and Bute since it began in October 2019 and £1.8m across the country.

The payment is available for 16 to 18-year-olds who spend an average of 16 hours caring for a person or people in receipt of a disability benefit.

As long as someone remains eligible, they can apply every year and it was recently increased from £308.15 to £326.65.

Ms Minto said: Young carers in Argyll and Bute show incredible dedication to those who they care for, whether that be a family member, friend or someone in the community and it is right they are supported to provide that help.

‘I would encourage anyone aged between 16 and 18 who provides care or knows anyone who does so to apply for the grant.’