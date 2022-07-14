Police Files – 15.7.22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Oil stolen

Between 9pm on July 11 and 8am on July 12 at Dunans Road, Cairnbaan, 400 litres of oil were siphoned off a residential tank.

Charged

About 2pm on July 8 at Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, police attended an incident where an 80-year-old driver lost control and collided with two vehicles and a lamp post. No injuries were reported. The man was charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Car in ditch

About 5.50pm on July 4 at the A83, Inveraray, police attended a vehicle left in a ditch. The driver, a man aged 67, was traced and was found to have allegedly been driving while over the alcohol limit. He was charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Disturbance

About 8.30pm on July 3 at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a 34-year-old woman allegedly acted in an abusive manner and resisted arrest.

Police are appealing for witnesses to any of the above to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.