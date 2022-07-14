Aray Fish Ltd shuts
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A family business delivering fish and groceries door-to-door has shut after a ‘super hard’ fight in the toughest of climates to keep it afloat.
Set up in 2021, Aray Fish Limited told customers that rising expenses and vastly reduced profits meant it could no longer sustain the business.
A heartfelt thanks was given to staff and customers.
Some of Aray Fish Ltd’s previously covered areas could now possibly be taken on by Fynest Fish, a different business run by a relative.
Those areas could include Strachur, Inveraray, Cairndow, St Catherine’s, Ardentinny, Kilmun, Strone, Blairmore, Kirn, Sandbank and Dunoon.