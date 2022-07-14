Announcements – July 15, 2022

DEATHS

MACDONALD – Suddenly at her home, 9 Kingsway Tarbert, on July 8, 2022, Lorna Anne MacDonald, in her 49th year. Beloved daughter of Malcolm and Anne MacDonald, loving sister of Duncan and Malcolm, sister-in-law of Alison and Emily. Much loved aunt of Callum, Matthew and Eden. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed. Donations can be made in Lorna’s memory to British Heart Foundation.

MACHRAY – Peacefully at home, with her daughter by her side, Susan Machray, née McFadyen, in her 91st year, of Cedarwood, Inverneill. Beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Rhona, and dearly loved grandmother of Charlotte and Suzanne. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Monday July 18, 2022, at 1.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations to Marie Curie Care.

MCLENNAN – Peacefully after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on July 10, 2022, John (Ian) McLennan, in his 80th year, (Retired Police Sergeant, Strathclyde Police) of Moncrieff, 39 Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Jannette, much loved dad of Graeme, Julia and Ian, respected father-in-law and doting grandad and great grandad (GG). Ian’s funeral will take place on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12.00 noon in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown. The cortege will leave the Church at 12.30 pm. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Ian along our route.

WILSON – On

July 5, 2022, Brendan Wilson, in his 28th year, formerly of Fallside Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of Alistair and Margaret Wilson, loving brother of Declan and a much loved grandson, nephew and cousin. Brendan’s funeral will take place on Monday July 18, 2022 at 12.30pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.00 pm travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service in the Church and Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Brendan along our route. Family Flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

KERR-LIDDELL – Libby and family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and cards on the passing of Stiubhard and all those who joined us at his funeral. They would particularly like to thank Muasdale surgery and Campbeltown Hospital for the compassionate care he received. Also Campbeltown Free Church, Blair’s Funeral Service and Argyll Bakeries for providing the funeral he would have wished for.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLEAN – Precious memories of my husband Calum who died July 15, 2021 and our son Greig who died August 5, 1999.

Goodbyes are not forever

Goodbyes are not the end

They simply mean I’ll miss you

Until we meet again.

– Your loving wife and mum Roselyn.

Love and miss you both always

– Julie, Charles, Erin and Niamh.

MCLEAN – In memory of Charlie passed away July 19, 2019. Loving husband dad son and brother

From all your loving family home and abroad.

Forever in our hearts.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife Fiona, mum, granny and GG who passed away on July 15, 2017.

It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Loved and missed every day.

– John and family.

WHELTON – In loving memory of my beloved mother, Agnes Morrison McEachran Stewart (Nana), who died July 14, 1996.

Along the road of memories that leads me back to you

Are thoughts of us together

And the happy times we knew

And every day that passes I seem to find a way

To wander back to meet you

On the road to yesterday.

Sadly missed.

– Johnnie.