New partnership launched in response to housing challenge

The Board of Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) have approved a strategic partnership to meet housing need for key workers employed by Argyll and Bute Council and NHS Highland.

The initiative is in response to some particular challenges faced in rural Argyll and the islands.

Both Argyll and Bute Council and NHS Highland have been struggling to fill key posts in teaching, nursing and caring as a result of a lack of affordable housing, both for rent and purchase. The agreement between ACHA and its two partners will provide housing to meet the needs of these key workers in order that teaching and care support can continue with minimum disruption.

Prior to his retirement recently, Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s former chief executive said: ‘This initiative makes a lot of sense in a number of ways. While we are actively working to provide new housing in rural Argyll and the islands, at the moment we have both a supply and in many cases affordability challenge for key workers to be able to purchase. This initiative will allow our tenants’ children to be taught and their families to have care and nursing provision in our more remote communities. Argyll and Bute Council and NHS Highland are key partners of ACHA and this initiative will build on that tradition. I am delighted that the first two lets with the Council and NHS Highland will provide accommodation for teachers and nurses on Mull.’

Douglas Hendry from Argyll and Bute Council added: ‘The availability of quality housing for essential incoming workers is an issue for employers across Argyll and Bute, including the Council and NHS, and the partnership agreed with ACHA is an important element of responding to these needs, helping to make Argyll and Bute the place for people to work.’

Morven McPhillips, local area manager, Oban, Lorn and the Islands, Argyll

and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said: ‘It’s a welcomed incentive for

professionals looking to relocate to Mull to work for Argyll and Bute Council

and The Health and Social Care Partnership.’