Strachur flower show blooms again
After a two-year interlude, Strachur and District Flower Show is returning this year
It will be held in the Memorial Hall, Strachur on Saturday August 13 from 2.30pm.
Entries are open to all residents in the district and competition labels at 50p per label will be available on the day.
For details of entry classes and competition rules, please pick up a copy of the show schedule, available soon from Strachur Filling Station or Bay Cottage.
The admission fee will include refreshments and the presentation of prizes and cups will take place at 3pm.